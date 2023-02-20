Union stumble to 0-0 against bottom club Schalke to end winning run

BERLIN: Union Berlin missed the chance to seize the lead in the Bundesliga after stumbling to a goalless draw against struggling visitors Schalke 04 on Sunday to stay in second place on goal difference and end their perfect run this year.

Union, who had won their previous six matches in all competitions in 2023, had far too few chances against the bottom side who have now played four goalless draws in a row.

Both teams made sure they were solid and disciplined at the back and allowed few chances for their opponents in a lacklustre first half.

Union were more aggressive after the break but their best chance came only in the 82nd minute when Jordan, under pressure from two defenders, sent a Sheraldo Becker cutback from close range over the bar.

The result left them in second place on 43 points, the same as leaders Bayern Munich, who lost 3-2 to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund, third on 40, are in action against Hertha Berlin later.

Schalke are in last place on 13.