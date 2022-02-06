Union suffer first loss in six games but stay fourth

AUGSBURG, Germany : High-flying Union Berlin suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at struggling Augsburg on Saturday but remained fourth in the Bundesliga after Freiburg lost 1-0 at Cologne.

Austrian striker Michael Gregoritsch fired Augsburg in front in the 16th minute and Andre Hahn sealed the win with a goal just before the hour-mark.

Augsburg inflicted a first defeat on Union since Dec. 12 while Markus Weinzierl's side climbed out of the relegation zone and moved up to 15th in the standings.

Freiburg had the chance to leapfrog Union into fourth spot, the final Champions League qualification berth, but they lost at Cologne thanks to Anthony Modeste's first-half effort, the French forward grabbing his 14th league goal of the season.

The win took Cologne up to sixth in the standings on 32 points, one below fifth-placed Freiburg.

