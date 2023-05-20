Union's Champions League hopes at risk with defeat by Hoffenheim, Hertha relegated

BERLIN : Union Berlin slumped to a 4-2 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday to require victory on the last Bundesliga matchday to secure what would be a sensational Champions League spot for next season as fellow Berlin club Hertha were relegated.

Union, this season's surprise team, have only themselves to blame for the defeat, gifting the first two goals to the hosts and remain fourth on 59 points, as many as fifth-placed Freiburg.

Only the top four clubs qualify for Europe's premier club competition next season.

Hoffenheim took the lead in the 22nd minute when Diogo Leite's defensive error sent the ball straight to Ilhas Bebou to fire in.

Things got even worse for the Portuguese defender in the 36th when he conceded a penalty which Andrej Kramaric converted for a 2-0 lead.

The visitors managed to pull a goal back before the break thanks to Danilho Doekhi's powerful header in stoppage time but despite some good chances in the second half they could not find an equaliser.

Instead it was Kramaric who tapped in at the end for his second goal.

Aissa Laidouni's stoppage time goal gave them some hope but Munas Dabbur scored for Hoffenheim again to make sure his team would remain in the top division for another season.

The other Berlin club, bottom side Hertha were less fortunate and were relegated after conceding a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum.