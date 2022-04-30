Logo
Union's European hopes dented with 1-1 against relegated Fuerth
Soccer Football - RB Leipzig v 1. FC Union Berlin - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 23, 2022 1. FC Union Berlin's Grischa Promel, Julian Ryerson, Sven Michel, Dominique Heintz and Niko Giesselmann celebrate with teammates after the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

30 Apr 2022 04:37AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 04:37AM)
BERLIN : European hopefuls Union Berlin had to come from a goal down at home to rescue a 1-1 draw against already-relegated Greuther Fuerth on Friday to end their four-game winning run with two matches left in the season.

Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota stunned the home crowd when he drilled in for the lead in the 33rd minute with an unstoppable shot into the top far corner.

Union, who had lost only two of their previous 31 home league matches and were on a four-game winning run in the Bundesliga, pressed high and were rewarded in the 72nd.

Sven Michel won possession in the box after a bad pass from keeper Andreas Linde and scored in an empty goal to level.

Despite late pressure Union could not find the winning goal and remain in sixth place on 51 points and on a spot for the Europa Conference League next season.

Freiburg, in fifth on 52 play Hoffenheim on Saturday while Cologne, in seventh on 49, travel to Augsburg.

Source: Reuters

