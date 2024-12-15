Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

United boss Amorim leaves Rashford out of squad for Manchester derby
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

United boss Amorim leaves Rashford out of squad for Manchester derby

United boss Amorim leaves Rashford out of squad for Manchester derby

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 7, 2024 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo

15 Dec 2024 11:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was not included in Ruben Amorim's squad for Sunday's derby against Manchester City amid rumours that United might be considering selling the 27-year-old in January's transfer window.

Rashford has fallen short of rediscovering the form that saw him score 30 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

While he has had three goals since Amorim took charge a month ago, he was taken off in the 56th minute of Thursday's 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen, with club supporters booing the striker as he left the pitch.

Amorim said last month that he was keen to help Rashford rediscover his top form, but that the player had to "want it" first.

Rasmus Hojlund, who scored both of United's goals on Thursday, and Amad Diallo were named the two forwards for Sunday's Premier League derby at Etihad Stadium.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement