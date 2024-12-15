United boss Amorim leaves Rashford out of squad for Manchester derby

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was not included in Ruben Amorim's squad for Sunday's derby against Manchester City amid rumours that United might be considering selling the 27-year-old in January's transfer window.

Rashford has fallen short of rediscovering the form that saw him score 30 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season.

While he has had three goals since Amorim took charge a month ago, he was taken off in the 56th minute of Thursday's 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen, with club supporters booing the striker as he left the pitch.

Amorim said last month that he was keen to help Rashford rediscover his top form, but that the player had to "want it" first.

Rasmus Hojlund, who scored both of United's goals on Thursday, and Amad Diallo were named the two forwards for Sunday's Premier League derby at Etihad Stadium.