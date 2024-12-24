United boss Amorim questions Rashford camp after 'new challenge' comments

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has questioned the decision-making of those close to striker Marcus Rashford, who has been left out of the squad for the last three games.

The Portuguese coach did not include Rashford for Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League amid speculation that the forward want to leave Old Trafford.

Amorim initially left him out for the 2-1 derby win at Manchester City on Dec. 15, two days before the 27-year-old said in an interview that he was "ready for a new challenge" after having been at Old Trafford since the age of seven.

While Amorim said his team was "better with Marcus Rashford," the former Sporting coach has now questioned the decisions from those around the player for his comments.

"It is a hard situation. I understand that these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player," Amorim told Sky Sports.

"I am always here to help Marcus as another player. I have to do what I have to do. They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus. I understand that.

"As a coach I focus on performance and the way you train. The rest, it is better for me and the club to deal with that when the time comes.

"At the moment I focus on improving Marcus and we need a talented guy like Marcus. I forget the interview now and see what I see on the pitch."

Rashford has scored three goals since Amorim took over last month, but was taken off in the 56th minute of their 2-1 Europa League victory at Viktoria Plzen on Dec. 12, with supporters booing the striker as he left the pitch.

The striker has yet to rediscover the form that saw him score 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022-23 season.