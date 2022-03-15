Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

United boss Rangnick backs Ronaldo to shine against Atletico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

United boss Rangnick backs Ronaldo to shine against Atletico

United boss Rangnick backs Ronaldo to shine against Atletico

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 12, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

15 Mar 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can reproduce his form from the weekend when they face against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Portugal forward returned from a hip injury to roll back the years with a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, laying claim to the all-time leading scorer record in professional football with 807 goals.

With the last-16 tie at home to Atletico level at 1-1 after the first leg in Madrid, Rangnick said he had no concerns that Ronaldo, 37, might struggle after his exertions against Spurs.

"His overall performance was good, if not very good, and this is what we hope to see from him again tomorrow night," the interim manager told a news conference on Monday.

"I'm not worried that he's not been able to recover. He's always been a person that looks after himself and his body. He knows what to do.

"If he can score another three goals, we will see. It's not easy to score three goals against this team at all."

United winger Anthony Elanga netted in the 80th minute to cancel out an early goal by Atletico's Joao Felix in the first leg and Rangnick said his team needed to show better focus at Old Trafford so they did not have to chase the game again.

"We saw in the first half in Madrid what we shouldn't do, how we shouldn't play, and this was a big topic for us yesterday and today when we spoke pre-match about tomorrow's game," he added.

"We have a fantastic opportunity to be in the top eight teams of Europe and this is exactly what we're trying to achieve.

"It's very important (not to concede first). Even more so against a team like Atletico, who don't mind the other team having the ball.

"In their last four or five games, they had less than 50per cent possession. We are aware of that, we want to try not to concede at all if possible, but it will be important to score the first goal ourselves."

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us