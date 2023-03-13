BBC seeks to end crisis by reinstating Gary Lineker

LONDON: Britain's BBC reinstated its highest-paid presenter Gary Lineker on Monday (Mar 13) after a decision to take the sports host off air over his criticism of the government sparked a near mutiny at the public broadcaster.

The corporation was forced to axe much of its sports coverage over the weekend after presenters, pundits and commentators refused to work in a show of solidarity with Lineker, who criticised the government's immigration policy.

The decision to suspend Lineker led to accusations from staff, opposition politicians and commentators that the politically neutral BBC had bowed to pressure from the government, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene to say he hoped the situation could be resolved soon.

It also renewed the focus on the chairman of the corporation, Richard Sharp, who failed to previously declare that he had facilitated a loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortly before he was appointed to the role by the government.

Sharp has not commented on the row since it blew up last week. The BBC said it would also review how freelancers such as Lineker, in areas outside news, can use social media.