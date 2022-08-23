United protests turn to celebration after win over Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United produced an utterly unexpected 2-1 victory over old rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday following protests against their American owners and after their worst start to a season in over a century.

United's win for their first points of the campaign, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, left Juergen Klopp's Liverpool without a victory from their opening three games and with just two points.

Sancho put United ahead in the 16th minute, showing great composure as he collected a pull-back from Anthony Elanga, left James Milner on his backside and then slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Christian Eriksen was denied a second for Erik ten Hag's side with a curling free-kick which Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker touched away from the top corner but United extended their lead after the break.

A mistake by Jordan Henderson allowed substitute Anthony Martial to send Rashford clear and the England forward kept his cool to slot past Alisson in the 53rd minute for his first league goal since January.

Liverpool pulled one back in the 81st minute when Fabio Carvalho's shot was parried by David De Gea but Mohamed Salah reacted quickly to nod in the loose ball.

There were some late nerves for the home side but they held firm and the United fans, who had begun the night chanting against their owners, the Glazer family, went home in celebratory mood.