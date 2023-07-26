United States and Netherlands face off in repeat of 2019 final

AUCKLAND : The United States and the Netherlands will renew their rivalry in the Women's World Cup when they meet in their second group stage encounter on Thursday, four years after the Americans triumphed over the Oranje in the final to win a fourth crown.

The Dutch may not have their all-time leading goal scorer Vivianne Miedema who is out injured but, compared to the Americans, they have more experience to bank on from the spine of the 2019 team which is largely intact.

But U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski sees things differently.

"Their experience may be an advantage or people may look at it as an advantage. But the unknowns and unpredictability that comes with our squad could be an advantage," Andonovski said.

"Also, the young players that are on the field, they play very freely. They're not stressed."

U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle is not dwelling on the past but she also expects a rough outing after the Americans beat the Dutch again, on penalties, in the quarter-finals of the Olympics.

"Every time we play them, it's a very physical, intense match. They're technical, good on set pieces," she said.

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said they respect but do not fear the American side and expects the contest in Wellington to set an "example of modern women's football" as they battle for top spot in Group E.

"It will be a fight from the first minute until the last," he said.

Portugal play Vietnam in the other Group E encounter which gives the two World Cup debutants their best chance to register a first win.

Australia take on Nigeria without injured striker Sam Kerr as well as forward Mary Fowler and defender Aivi Luik. Both suffered mild concussions as injuries continue to mount for the co-hosts.

But vice-captain Steph Catley said the team's morale is high despite the absences.

"It's football and it happens to every single footballer on the entire planet," she said.

"It's how the rest of the squad bounces back and performs in a high-pressure situation in the biggest games."