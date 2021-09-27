Golf: United States beat Europe to reclaim Ryder Cup

Logo
United States beat Europe to reclaim Ryder Cup
Team USA captain Steve Stricker acknowledges fans as he walks up the 2nd hole during the Singles. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)
Team USA captain Steve Stricker Team USA vice-captain Fred Couples and Team USA vice-captain Phil Mickelson during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. (Photo: : Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)
27 Sep 2021 04:44AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 04:59AM)
KOHLER, Wisconsin: The United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup as captain Steve Stricker's team reached the 14-1/2 points they required to beat holders Europe at Whistling Straits on Sunday.

Having romped to a commanding 11-5 advantage after the foursome and fourball sessions, the Americans entered the singles needing just 3-1/2 points to reach the target required to hoist the little gold trophy.

Collin Morikawa, the 24-year-old Ryder Cup rookie, ended European hopes when he birdie the 17th to go 1Up in his match with Viktor Hovland, guaranteeing the U.S. the deciding half-point.

It marks just the second time in six competitions and third in 10 that the U.S. has claimed golf's most coveted team title.

Never before in 42 previous Ryder Cups had a team come back from more than a four-point deficit on the final day and Padraig Harrington's men, while defiant, never threatened to make history.

Source: Reuters

