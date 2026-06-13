Logo
Logo

Sport

US beat Paraguay 4-1 in dream start for World Cup co-hosts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

US beat Paraguay 4-1 in dream start for World Cup co-hosts

The win and emphatic scoreline puts the US in the driver's seat to progress from Group D, which also contains Australia and Turkey.

US beat Paraguay 4-1 in dream start for World Cup co-hosts

US forward Folarin Balogun celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between the US and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on Jun 12, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Patrick T Fallon)

13 Jun 2026 11:15AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2026 12:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES: The United States could scarcely have scripted a better start to their World Cup as a Folarin Balogun brace and Gio Reyna curler fired the co-hosts to a 4-1 drubbing of Paraguay in front of Hollywood royalty in Los Angeles on Friday (Jun 12).

The hosts took the lead in the tournament's first game on US soil within seven minutes thanks to an own goal, and by the end of an utterly dominant half the home fans were in dreamland, their side up by three.

Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton were among a sold-out 70,492 crowd as the US - co-hosting the tournament with Mexico and Canada - piled wave after wave of attacks on the South Americans, with Reyna polishing off the win late in stoppage time after Mauricio had pulled one back.

The win and emphatic scoreline puts the US in a favourable position already to progress from Group D, which also contains Australia and Turkey.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less
Actor Tom Cruise and former footballers David Beckham and Robbie Keane in the stands. (Photo: REUTERS/Matthew Childs)

The night's only potential sour note was the half-time withdrawal of Christian Pulisic, the US attacking talisman who is carrying the hopes of the nation as they attempt a deep run into the World Cup knockouts for the first time since their quarter-final appearance in 2002.

Paraguay could not have been more obliging guests from kick-off. In the seventh minute, Weston McKennie picked up the ball in the centre circle and drove upfield, finding Pulisic.

Pulisic darted between two defenders and returned the ball to McKennie, whose pass to striker Balogun was bundled into his own net by a hapless Damian Bobadilla.

The stadium erupted, and a US onslaught began.

The hosts oozed confidence. Both McKennie and Tillman played backheel through balls into the area, while captain Tim Ream sprayed out passes from the heart of defence.

Balogun had a goal ruled out in the 28th minute. He had strayed offside, as had Pulisic in the buildup.

Paraguay's defender Gustavo Gomez and US forward Folarin Balogun fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between the US and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on Jun 12, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Patrick T Fallon)

But the Monaco striker had the ball in the net again three minutes later, thanks to a superb ball down the left flank by Antonee Robinson to Pulisic, whose cross to Balogun took a slight fortuitous deflection.

The US added a third on the cusp of half-time. Tillman found Balogun down the right, who evaded Omar Alderete's challenge, skipped inside Gustavo Gomez and curled his shot perfectly into the top left corner.

It could have been four or five, with Chris Richards - returning from injury - flashing a header barely an inch wide. The US had 75 per cent possession in the first half.

Now without the dangerous Pulisic, the hosts sat back slightly in the second half.

Paraguay finally offered a threat. Their dangerous forward Julio Enciso, who started despite a hamstring injury, picked up the ball on the edge of the area and fed in Brazil-born substitute Mauricio, who pulled one back.

Reyna scored a superb fourth with the outside of his right foot that curled just inside the far post.

Giovanni Reyna of the United States shoots to score his team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between the US and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on Jun 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images via AFP/Stu Forster)

The game had been preceded by a Tinseltown-style opening ceremony. Katy Perry delivered the headline performance, accompanied by singers Future, Tyla, Anitta and K-pop star Lisa.

Performers danced around a giant World Cup trophy beneath enormous "FIFA" letters in the gold favoured by US President Donald Trump - who did not attend, instead wishing the team luck via phone before kick-off.

Subscribe to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and catch all 104 matches live on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for more details.

Related:

Source: AFP/gr

Related Topics

World Cup 2026 United States Paraguay
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement