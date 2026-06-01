Logo
Logo

Sport

United States beat Senegal 3-2 in World Cup warm-up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

United States beat Senegal 3-2 in World Cup warm-up

United States beat Senegal 3-2 in World Cup warm-up

May 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; United States Christian Pulisic (10) scores as Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy (23) defends in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

01 Jun 2026 05:56AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2026 08:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 31 : The United States earned an encouraging 3-2 win over Senegal in a World Cup warm-up friendly on Sunday, with Christian Pulisic scoring one goal and creating another before Folarin Balogun struck the second-half winner.

Sergino Dest put the hosts ahead after seven minutes, tapping in Pulisic's cross from the left, before Pulisic doubled the advantage in the 20th minute with a composed finish from a tight angle after rounding the goalkeeper.

Senegal reduced the deficit just before halftime through captain Sadio Mane, who finished off a quick counter-attack after Habib Diarra's through ball split the American backline.

Balogun had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half before Mane capitalised on a defensive error to equalise in the 52nd minute.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The AS Monaco striker made no mistake just past the hour mark, however, meeting Tim Weah's cross to restore the lead and seal victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The United States, who will co-host the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, have one more warm-up against Germany on Saturday before opening their Group D campaign against Paraguay on June 12.

Senegal play their first Group I match, against France, on June 16 and will also face Iraq and Norway.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement