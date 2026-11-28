Nov 27 : The United States booked their place at the 2027 Women's World Cup with a commanding 8-0 win over El Salvador in the CONCACAF W Championship quarter-finals in Mansfield, Texas, on Friday, with Jamaica securing their spot earlier in the day.

The four-time world champions made light work of their first-ever meeting with El Salvador, who were making their debut in the competition.

Kennedy Wesley opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and although the Salvadorans initially worked hard to contain the hosts, the Americans soon took complete control.

Tierna Davidson headed in Mallory Swanson's cross in the 31st minute before Swanson added a goal of her own a minute later. Ashley Sanchez then struck three times in quick succession, completing her hat-trick in the 43rd minute, before Sophia Wilson made it 7-0 just before halftime.

Substitute Croix Bethune, of newly crowned NWSL champions Kansas City Current, completed the rout in the 80th minute.

The US, who have qualified for every Women's World Cup since the inaugural edition in 1991, are seeking a fifth title after lifting the trophy most recently in 2019. They have also won seven of the eight previous editions of the CONCACAF championship and will next face Jamaica in Tuesday's semi-finals.

Jamaica earlier secured their place in next year's global showpiece in Brazil with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica, earning a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

The Reggae Girlz took control from the outset, with Jody Brown opening the scoring in the 16th minute from a Kalyssa Van Zanten pass.

Van Zanten doubled Jamaica's lead in the 59th minute after a well-worked team move, with captain Khadija Shaw, in her 50th international appearance, providing the assist. Manchester City forward Shaw completed the scoring six minutes later with a free kick that deflected off the Costa Rica wall.

The CONCACAF W Championship also determines the region's berths for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the two finalists and third-place team qualifying. The fourth-placed team will also qualify if the US, already qualified as hosts, finish in the top three.

The remaining quarter-finals take place on Saturday, when Canada face Panama and Mexico meet Haiti. The US, Jamaica, Mexico and Costa Rica were named co-hosts of the 2031 Women's World Cup earlier this week.