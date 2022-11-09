Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

United States defender Richards to miss World Cup with hamstring injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

United States defender Richards to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

United States defender Richards to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Second Round - Oxford United v Crystal Palace - Kassam Stadium, Oxford, Britain - August 23, 2022 Crystal Palace's Chris Richards in action with Oxford United's Gatlin O'Donkor Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

09 Nov 2022 05:20AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2022 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

United States centre back Chris Richards will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the tournament in Qatar, the Crystal Palace defender said on Tuesday.

Richards, who appeared in five World Cup qualifying matches for the United States, suffered the injury in September after playing three Premier League games for Palace this season.

"Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup" Richards, 22, said on Instagram.

"I know that the boys will go crazy regardless... will be rooting for y'all the whole way. Go out and make history."

US coach Gregg Berhalter is set to announce his 26-man squad on Wednesday.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Celta Vigo's Luca de la Torre are also both hoping to be fit for selection after being sidelined with thigh injuries.

The United States face Group B opponents Wales in their opening World Cup match on Nov. 21, before playing England and Iran.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Qatar World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.