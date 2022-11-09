United States defender Richards to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

United States centre back Chris Richards will miss the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury in time for the tournament in Qatar, the Crystal Palace defender said on Tuesday.

Richards, who appeared in five World Cup qualifying matches for the United States, suffered the injury in September after playing three Premier League games for Palace this season.

"Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup" Richards, 22, said on Instagram.

"I know that the boys will go crazy regardless... will be rooting for y'all the whole way. Go out and make history."

US coach Gregg Berhalter is set to announce his 26-man squad on Wednesday.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Celta Vigo's Luca de la Torre are also both hoping to be fit for selection after being sidelined with thigh injuries.

The United States face Group B opponents Wales in their opening World Cup match on Nov. 21, before playing England and Iran.