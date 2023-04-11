Logo
Sport

United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament
Sport

United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament

United States to host Premier League pre-season tournament

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Fulham - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 5, 2022 General view of the Premier League logo on an umbrella inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

11 Apr 2023 11:26PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 11:26PM)
The United States will host a pre-season tournament featuring six Premier League clubs from July 22-30, the English top-flight league said on Tuesday.

The six clubs involved in the tournament are Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United. The teams will compete in nine matches across five cities.

"Our clubs have incredible supporters in the U.S., who passionately follow their teams throughout the season," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

The biennial 'Summer Series' tournament was launched in 2003, with the previous nine editions having taken place in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Source: Reuters

