United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury
United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2023 Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington./File Photo

31 May 2023 05:44AM
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham in United's final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.

"Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves the 27-year-old out of the Wembley clash," the club said in a statement.

United won the League Cup in February and will face City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

