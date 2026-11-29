MANCHESTER, England, Nov 28 : Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of a win on his home debut evaporated as Brentford's Callum Wilson scored two first-half goals in a 4-0 Premier League rout at Old Trafford on Saturday, with defensive errors costing the hosts.

There had been a flicker of optimism around the struggling club after Wednesday's spirited 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting, and a hopeful crowd greeted Argentine Pochettino, who replaced beleaguered United boss Michael Carrick last week.

Instead, they watched defensive failings resurface to leave United mired in 19th on eight points with one win from 12 games, their worst start in four decades. United could be last by the end of Sunday if bottom club Crystal Palace beat Hull City.

It is the first time United have lost successive league games by at least four goals since Boxing Day 1963.

"It doesn't look good when you lose 4-0 and 4-0 with Liverpool and today at Old Trafford," Pochettino said referring to United's defeat at Anfield in his first game last Sunday.

"We need to stay together and we need to try to fix something and we need to improve. That is our circumstance, our reality - nothing to say. The situation is a situation we knew when we arrived and it's a matter of time."

Brentford climbed to fifth on 20 points with their first win at Old Trafford since 1937.

Wilson put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute, collecting Dango Ouattara's pass and spinning between two defenders before rifling a shot beyond goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Brentford struck again 13 minutes later on the counter-attack, when Ouattara squared for Wilson to slot home.

Kristoffer Ajer added a third in the 82nd minute from a corner to send angry United fans streaming toward the exits, and Kevin Schade added to the misery with an injury-time goal, prompting giddy Brentford fans to chant: "We want five!"

"We should be very, very proud," Brentford boss Keith Andrews said.

"The key was to block out all the exterior noise and focus on us. There was a lot of noise around this game for obvious reasons with Mauricio's first home game. I wanted to feel like us and play with courage and personality."

There were boos at the final whistle with hundreds of fans yelling toward the seats occupied by United's directors.

Leeds United defeated Coventry City 3-0 in the other afternoon game to climb to sixth on 20 points behind Brentford on goal difference. Coventry are 15th with 12 points.

Sean Longstaff struck twice for Leeds with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the other goal at Elland Road.

Manchester United continued to rewrite unwanted records. Starting with a 2-0 loss against Chelsea, the Red Devils have conceded two or more goals in each of their last seven halves of Premier League football. No team had ever managed that.

They have also conceded at least twice in eight successive matches across all competitions, their longest such run since October/November 1977.

This is just the second time United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening 12 games of a league season, along with 1930-31. They have conceded 15 goals in their opening six home league games this term, the most at this stage since that same season, when they conceded 21.

Ipswich Town host Aston Villa in Saturday's late game.