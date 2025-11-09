United 'too comfortable' in dramatic draw at Spurs, says Amorim

LONDON :Ruben Amorim accused his Manchester United players of being "too comfortable" before Tottenham Hotspur overturned his team's early lead, describing Saturday's 2-2 draw as two points dropped even though they grabbed a last-gasp equaliser.

Bryan Mbuemo put United ahead with a header in the first half and had seemingly set them on their way to a fourth win in five games and provisional second place in the Premier League.

Spurs equalised with six minutes left, however, and Richarlison struck early in added time, only for Matthijs de Ligt to snatch a point in the 96th minute.

Amorim was in no mood to celebrate a dramatic end to a game and said his team ought to have seen it out more easily, particularly after giving away the lead in last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

"We have a lot of problems," he told reporters. "We are just in the beginning. I know that sometimes the results show to people that we are improving ... but we have a lot to do."

'THREE POINTS WERE THERE' FOR UNITED

"To overcome everything and to manage to score is a good thing," Amorim said. "But if you look at the rest of the game, we were comfortable and I think we should do better, be more aggressive, feeling the environment in the stadium, that the three points were there, the space was there.

"We need to expect that in one play anything can happen and change the mood of the stadium. And today was that."

Striker Benjamin Sesko, signed this summer for an initial 76.5 million euros, started on the bench having come in for criticism with only two goals in his previous 11 appearances.

The Slovenian was denied a chance to restore United's lead at 1-1 by a brilliant last-ditch challenge from Micky van de Ven which seemed to cause Sesko discomfort.

Amorim insisted he was not concerned by Sesko's form, but was worried the forward may be facing a period on the sidelines.

"I'm more concerned with an injury because it's in the knee and I don't know, and we need Ben to be a better team," he said.