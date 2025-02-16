United winger Diallo expected to miss several weeks with ankle injury

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United winger Amad Diallo could miss the remainder of the Premier League season after suffering an ankle ligament injury in training.

The 22-year-old from the Ivory Coast has nine goals and seven assists and has been a bright spot for United in an otherwise poor season with Ruben Amorim's team languishing 13th in the league table ahead of Sunday's game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Diallo, who signed a new five-year contract last month, will be reassessed but is expected to miss at least the next several weeks.

He will join United's lengthy list of injured players. Defender Lisandro Martinez will miss the remainder of the season after recently rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.