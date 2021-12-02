United's Rangnick to start work Friday after getting work visa

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick will start work at Old Trafford on Friday having been granted a work permit, the Premier League club said.

The German coach had been waiting for the approval process to be completed since being appointed on Monday. Rangnick, 63, has replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last month.

Though Rangnick will be at Old Trafford later on Thursday for the Premier League game against Arsenal, caretaker manager Michael Carrick will continue to take charge of the team.

"He (Rangnick) will be in the stands for tonight's match and will start work tomorrow morning," a United spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

Rangnick will be interim manager until the end of the season before the former Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig coach takes up a consultancy role with the club for a further two years.

Rangnick, who began coaching in the early 1980s, is a proponent of 'gegenpressing' - a style of football in which teams press with high energy to win the ball back as soon as possible, rather than falling back to regroup.

He left his role as head of sport and development at Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow to take over at United.

Under caretaker Carrick, United beat Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League and drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the Premier League last week. They are 10th in the standings on 18 points after 13 matches, six points off the top four with a game in hand.

Rangnick's first game in charge will be Sunday's league game at home to mid-table Crystal Palace.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)