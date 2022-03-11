Logo
United's Ronaldo and Cavani available for Spurs clash, says Rangnick
United's Ronaldo and Cavani available for Spurs clash, says Rangnick

United's Ronaldo and Cavani available for Spurs clash, says Rangnick

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 22, 2022 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani REUTERS/Phil Noble

11 Mar 2022 10:52PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 11:03PM)
Manchester United forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are fit and available for Saturday's Premier League game at home to Tottenham Hotspur, manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

Ronaldo did not play in the Manchester derby last weekend due to a hip injury while Cavani has not featured since early February due to a groin problem.

United are looking to bounce back after losing 4-1 at Manchester City, which dropped Rangnick's side to fifth, a point behind Arsenal, but having played three games more, and two points ahead of Spurs who have two matches in hand.

"Cristiano resumed training yesterday. He trained for the whole session and I expect him to be training today as well," Rangnick told a news conference.

"He trained well, like the rest of the group, so I would have thought that he's available for tomorrow. What's important is that he and Edi are both back in training and are both available for the game."

But left back Luke Shaw is out after testing positive for COVID-19 while midfielder Scott McTominay is a doubt, with Rangnick keeping one eye on next week's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Atletico Madrid, with the tie at 1-1.

"Scotty is a question mark, he had some problems with his calf so we have to wait and see until after training today," Rangnick added.

"Right now, it is more likely that he will not be available because if we risk him tomorrow, he will more likely be out for the game on Tuesday. That's why ... with muscular issues - even more so if it's the calf muscle - I tend to be careful."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

