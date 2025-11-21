Unpredictable Pant could catch South Africa off guard, says Rhodes

Rishabh Pant's 'chaotic' leadership style and batting might be the wildcard India need to level the test series against South Africa, former cricketer Jonty Rhodes said on Friday.

Pant will lead India in Guwahati in Shubman Gill's absence after the skipper was ruled out due to a neck injury. Gill retired hurt in the first test after facing just three balls in the first innings and did not bat in the second.

Known for his hard-hitting and aggressive batting style, the match will mark 28-year-old Pant's first outing as captain in the longest format in his 49th test, which begins on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter boasts experience as captain in five T20 internationals and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, and Rhodes said his unconventional approach could test South Africa.

"His captaincy style is a bit like his batting style, it's a little bit chaotic and that's just his personality and his character, and it's worked for him," Rhodes, who played 52 tests for South Africa, told Reuters.

"So it will be very different, but Rishabh has been around for a long time. He's come back from injury so successfully. He's such an integral part of that team.

"He's quite a talismanic kind of guy. He can turn a game with his batting, his field placements are quite unique. He might take South Africa by surprise, it might be India's ace up their sleeve."

'ABUNDANCE OF REAL BATTING TALENT'

Gill's absence at number four presents a selection headache for India's middle order, with the choice likely between Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan - either of whom would add a seventh left-hander to the batting lineup.

India may also opt for all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy but Rhodes said that whoever they pick, the hosts will always have an "abundance of real batting talent" to pick from.

"When you lose a captain there's obviously disruption to the team, but India has such experience in their (team) management, such experience in their senior players," he said.

"Yeah, you're going to miss a talented player like Shubman. But when it comes to the experience, there are players that can step in ... You can pick players who are playing domestically and that's always a huge advantage.

"So, yes, they'll miss him but they're not going to feel it. South Africa are not going to go into the test thinking, 'Well, we've got the upper hand because the captain's not there batting-wise.'"

Victory in the second test would help India level the series 1-1 and climb to third place in the ICC World Test Championship standings.