'Unrealistic' that Smith will play Ireland: All Blacks coach
New Zealand's Aaron Smith after a match on Nov 1, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)

10 Nov 2021 10:24AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:30AM)
Scrumhalf Aaron Smith links up with the New Zealand squad later on Wednesday (Nov 10) but is unlikely to be named in the matchday squad for the test against Ireland, All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree said.

Smith was put on a plane for Dublin on Tuesday to join the camp as injury cover following a head-knock to Brad Weber early in last weekend's win over Italy.

"Aaron is only arriving Wednesday, he doesn't know what the plan is. So it's pretty unrealistic to think that Aaron is going to be playing at the weekend," Plumtree told New Zealand media.

Weber is a doubt to play while going through concussion protocols and young scrumhalf Finlay Christie nursed a sore neck from Italy.

But TJ Perenara is fit and Plumtree expected Christie would be available for Saturday's clash in Dublin after getting through training on Tuesday.

Plumtree said that apart from tighthead prop Angus Ta'avao, who is still recovering from an elbow injury, the All Blacks had no other injury concerns.

Source: Reuters/zl

