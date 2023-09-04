Logo
Unstoppable duo Thuram and Martinez lead Inter to win over Fiorentina
Unstoppable duo Thuram and Martinez lead Inter to win over Fiorentina

Unstoppable duo Thuram and Martinez lead Inter to win over Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal with Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Unstoppable duo Thuram and Martinez lead Inter to win over Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal with Marcus Thuram REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Unstoppable duo Thuram and Martinez lead Inter to win over Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic in action with Fiorentina's Josip Brekalo REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
04 Sep 2023 03:08AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2023 03:14AM)
MILAN: Strikers Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez were unstoppable on Sunday (Sep 3) as they were involved in all four goals as Inter Milan thrashed Fiorentina 4-0 in Serie A.

Federico Dimarco delivered an excellent cross into the box and Thuram seized the opportunity to score his debut goal for the club in the 23rd minute with a powerful diving header.

Martinez doubled Inter's advantage after 53 minutes when he was played through by Thuram at the edge of the box, with the unmarked captain easily putting it into the net.

Hakan Calhanoglu made it 3-0 by converting a penalty five minutes later, following Fiorentina keeper Oliver Christensen's foul on Thuram.

Martinez netted his second goal of the match and his fifth of the season with a one-touch finish inside the box from a well-placed cross in the 73rd minute.

Source: Reuters

