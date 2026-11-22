ROME, Nov 21 : Lazio continued to prove their Serie A title credentials with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Lecce on Saturday, as Gennaro Gattuso's side remained unbeaten this season and extended their lead at the top of the standings.

Tijjani Noslin scored in each half and Davide Frattesi wrapped up the win in style with a 90th-minute strike as Lazio earned their 10th victory in 12 games to move to 32 points, four ahead of Inter Milan who travel to Atlanta on Sunday.

Como are fourth on 26 points following a 2-0 win over Cagliari thanks to goals from Jacobo Ramon and Lucas da Cunha.

The majority of Lazio fans continue to boycott home matches in protest against club owner Claudio Lotito, yet the unrest has done little to unsettle Gattuso's men.

"I look at it the other way around," Frattesi told DAZN when asked about being top of the league.

"We're on 32 points, with eight still to go (for 40 points which usually guarantees survival)."

Lazio took the lead in the 25th minute when Gustav Isaksen floated a cross into the area where Noslin rose above his marker to steer his header into the bottom corner.

Noslin's second came from a delightful back-heeled pass from Kenneth Taylor which the Lazio striker rifled into the net and the hosts finished the game with a quick counter.

Matteo Cancellieri's header put Frattesi through and he sent a deft lob over the keeper from the edge of the area.

"I saw the keeper come out and did the first thing that came to mind," Frattesi said.

Frattesi, who joined in August on-loan from Inter, continues to prove an inspired signing and after scoring in Lazio's opening three wins, has now netted for the second consecutive game.