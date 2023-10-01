Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Unstoppable Martinez scores four as Inter cruise past Salernitana
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Unstoppable Martinez scores four as Inter cruise past Salernitana

Unstoppable Martinez scores four as Inter cruise past Salernitana
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v Inter Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - September 30, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Unstoppable Martinez scores four as Inter cruise past Salernitana
Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v Inter Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - September 30, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
01 Oct 2023 05:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SALERNO, Italy : Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score all four goals for Inter Milan as they secured a 4-0 victory at Salernitana on Saturday that propelled them back to the top of Serie A.

The hosts had kept Inter at bay for the first hour, but fell apart after Martinez came on nine minutes after the break and bagged four goals in 27 minutes, including one from the penalty spot.

Inter had dropped three points below AC Milan in the table after their rivals won 2-0 against Lazio earlier on Saturday, but returned to the summit with 18 points from seven matches. Salernitana are 19th with three points.

While Inter dominated the match's early stages, Salernitana gradually found their footing and managed to control the tempo in a goalless first half.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.