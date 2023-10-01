Unstoppable Martinez scores four as Inter cruise past Salernitana

SALERNO, Italy : Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score all four goals for Inter Milan as they secured a 4-0 victory at Salernitana on Saturday that propelled them back to the top of Serie A.

The hosts had kept Inter at bay for the first hour, but fell apart after Martinez came on nine minutes after the break and bagged four goals in 27 minutes, including one from the penalty spot.

Inter had dropped three points below AC Milan in the table after their rivals won 2-0 against Lazio earlier on Saturday, but returned to the summit with 18 points from seven matches. Salernitana are 19th with three points.

While Inter dominated the match's early stages, Salernitana gradually found their footing and managed to control the tempo in a goalless first half.