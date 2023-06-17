Untroubled France beat Gibraltar to keep perfect pace in Euro qualifier

ALMANCIL : France maintained their perfect run in the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 as they beat Gibraltar 3-0 on Friday to top Group B.

Didier Deschamps' side earned their third straight win to top the group with nine points, three ahead of Greece whom they host on Monday. Bottom-placed Gibraltar will travel to Ireland, with both teams seeking to earn their first points.

France took the lead inside three minutes as the country's leading scorer Oliver Giroud headed home Kingsley Coman's cross for his 54th international goal.

Captain Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead from the penalty spot just before halftime and his pass into the six-yard box in the 78th minute led to an own goal from Aymen Mouelhi to make it 3-0.