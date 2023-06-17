Logo
Untroubled France beat Gibraltar to keep perfect pace in Euro qualifier
Untroubled France beat Gibraltar to keep perfect pace in Euro qualifier

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v France - Estadio Algarve - Faro, Portugal - June 16, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v France - Estadio Algarve - Faro, Portugal - June 16, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v France - Estadio Algarve - Faro, Portugal - June 16, 2023 France's Antoine Griezmann in action with Gibraltar's Jayce Olivero REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v France - Estadio Algarve - Faro, Portugal - June 16, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Gibraltar v France - Estadio Algarve - Faro, Portugal - June 16, 2023 France's Benjamin Pavard reacts after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
17 Jun 2023 05:27AM
ALMANCIL : France maintained their perfect run in the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 as they beat Gibraltar 3-0 on Friday to top Group B.

Didier Deschamps' side earned their third straight win to top the group with nine points, three ahead of Greece whom they host on Monday. Bottom-placed Gibraltar will travel to Ireland, with both teams seeking to earn their first points.

France took the lead inside three minutes as the country's leading scorer Oliver Giroud headed home Kingsley Coman's cross for his 54th international goal.

Captain Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead from the penalty spot just before halftime and his pass into the six-yard box in the 78th minute led to an own goal from Aymen Mouelhi to make it 3-0.

Source: Reuters

