Unwell Timber out of Dutch squad as Maatsen comes in

AMSTERDAM : Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber missed his country's 2-2 draw with Spain in Thursday’s Nations League quarter-final first leg in Rotterdam through illness and will not recover in time for the return, the Dutch FA said on Friday.

Arsenal's Timber will not travel with the Dutch to Valencia for Sunday’s second leg.

They will also have to do without 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato, suspended after being red carded late in Thursday’s game. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has added Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen to his squad as cover.

Maatsen received a similar emergency call-up during last year’s European Championship but is still to win a first cap.

