Unwell Timber out of Dutch squad as Maatsen comes in
Unwell Timber out of Dutch squad as Maatsen comes in

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 16, 2025 Arsenal's Jurrien Timber celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Club Brugge - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - March 12, 2025 Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen in action with Club Brugge's Michal Skoras Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
21 Mar 2025 09:59PM
AMSTERDAM : Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber missed his country's 2-2 draw with Spain in Thursday’s Nations League quarter-final first leg in Rotterdam through illness and will not recover in time for the return, the Dutch FA said on Friday.

Arsenal's Timber will not travel with the Dutch to Valencia for Sunday’s second leg.

They will also have to do without 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato, suspended after being red carded late in Thursday’s game. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has added Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen to his squad as cover.

Maatsen received a similar emergency call-up during last year’s European Championship but is still to win a first cap.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
