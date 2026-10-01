UPDATE 1-Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after coach Jesus confirms rift

COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 : Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future was plunged into doubt on Wednesday when he abruptly left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen shortly after coach Jorge Jesus acknowledged tensions between the pair.

The 41-year-old’s departure came a day before Portugal face Denmark in the Nations League. Ronaldo said on Instagram he made the decision after Jesus’s press conference and a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Pedro Proenca, adding that he would reveal the reasons “in due course”.

"Following the national team manager's press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo wrote.

"In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons behind my departure from the national team, to which I have always been fully committed.

"Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates, without exception, the best of luck."

The FPF confirmed Ronaldo had left the camp but said preparations for the match against Denmark and Sunday's home game against Norway would continue as planned with the remaining 24 players.

"The entire squad remains fully focused on the national team’s upcoming fixtures and on achieving the objectives set,” it added.

EARLY TEST FOR JESUS

The episode raised questions over whether one of football’s longest international careers was nearing its end and whether Jesus was facing an early crisis of authority only two matches into his tenure.

Jesus replaced Roberto Martinez after Portugal’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

Portugal's squad later arrived at their hotel without Ronaldo or Jesus.

Reuters confirmed that Ronaldo's private jet left Madrid airport at 7:49 p.m. local time en route to Copenhagen and is scheduled to return to the Spanish capital at 11:30 p.m. local time.

Several Portuguese media outlets reported that Ronaldo left Parken Stadium minutes after Jesus finished speaking to reporters.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola posted a video that appeared to show Ronaldo leaving the stadium in an FPF vehicle shortly after Jesus had told reporters the forward would train with the squad.

Portugal's training session began after a brief delay, with Ronaldo absent.

Jesus had denied that Ronaldo refused to train and urged reporters not to manufacture a controversy.

"He didn't refuse. He's going to train today," Jesus said before the session.

"It's the fourth day, so he's going to train. And he didn't refuse to train. It's impossible. Do you believe that? Not Cris."

Jesus said there had been no incident, although he confirmed speaking to Ronaldo.

"They forced me to talk to Cris about an issue that didn't exist. There was nothing to talk about," he said.

"He said, 'I'm here for you to decide. If you want me to play, I'll play. If you want me to go to the stands, I'll go'."

RONALDO LEFT OUT

Ronaldo did not play in Portugal's 2-1 away win over Norway on Sunday after Jesus told him he would come off the bench but ultimately decided against using him. He then worked in the gym rather than with the squad on Monday and Tuesday, despite not being injured.

"Ronaldo was angry with me, but as far as I’m concerned, that’s water under the bridge," Jesus said.

Ronaldo is Portugal's record goalscorer with 146 goals and their most-capped player with 234 appearances.

Last week, he said the media had been trying to "kill" him for years and added that he could leave "today" if the manager did not want him in the squad.