Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Uruguay and Barca will decide on Araujo's fitness for World Cup, says Xavi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Uruguay and Barca will decide on Araujo's fitness for World Cup, says Xavi

Uruguay and Barca will decide on Araujo's fitness for World Cup, says Xavi

FILE PHOTO: Jul 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo (4) slides in an attempt to steal the ball from Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jose Paixao (20) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie

08 Nov 2022 01:42AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 01:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona and Uruguay will take a joint decision on Ronald Araujo's fitness as the defender looks to recover in time for the World Cup later this month, the LaLiga club's manager Xavi Hernandez said on Monday.

Araujo has been recovering after undergoing thigh surgery in September and Xavi said the priority is for the 23-year-old to recover well rather than rush him back.

"There is fluid communication with Uruguay and (their coach) Diego Alonso and we will decide together," Xavi told reporters.

"We will see if he is medically cleared because the player is in charge. If he tells you he is well, it is because his body feels that way."

Alonso, who has until Nov. 14 to name his final 26-man squad for the World Cup, will also check on Valencia striker Edinson Cavani to assess whether he can recover from an ankle injury in time for the trip to Qatar.

Full back Damian Suarez is also another worry after he limped off 10 minutes into Getafe's 1-0 win at Elche last week.

Uruguay kick off their World Cup campaign against Group H opponents South Korea on Nov. 24. They will also face Portugal and Ghana.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.