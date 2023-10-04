Logo
Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay to host inaugural matches of 2030 World Cup, says Conmebol
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina players celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Lee Smith
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - CONMEBOL Annual Congress - CONMEBOL Headquarters, Luque, Paraguay - March 31, 2023 Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia during the congress REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo/File Photo
04 Oct 2023 10:54PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 11:10PM)
ASUNCION :The head of South America's soccer governing body Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez, said on Wednesday that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the first three matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will mark the centennial of the World Cup, which was first played in Uruguay in 1930.

After the inaugural matches in South America, the competition would relocate to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, where the remaining games would be played, according to the head of Paraguay's football association, Robert Harrison.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)said they would issue a statement shortly without giving further details.

Source: Reuters

