Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay to host inaugural matches of 2030 World Cup, says Conmebol

ASUNCION :The head of South America's soccer governing body Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez, said on Wednesday that Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the first three matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament will mark the centennial of the World Cup, which was first played in Uruguay in 1930.

After the inaugural matches in South America, the competition would relocate to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, where the remaining games would be played, according to the head of Paraguay's football association, Robert Harrison.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)said they would issue a statement shortly without giving further details.