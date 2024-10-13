Uruguay boss Bielsa says his authority was affected after Suarez criticism

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa said his authority was somewhat affected after striker Luis Suarez slammed his coaching style, but the Argentine added that he was prepared for the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier against Peru with utmost seriousness.

Uruguay's all-time leading goal-scorer Suarez, who retired from internationals in September, earlier this month accused Bielsa's coaching style of having divided the squad because of how he trains and that some players were considering quitting.

The Inter Miami player added that some things happened at the Copa America in the United States, where the 15-times champions Uruguay finished third, that he did not agree with but chose to keep quiet.

Bielsa said his side's commitment was unaffected in their shock 1-0 loss away at Peru on Saturday.

"What happened during the week does not condition or explain how we played, nor do I think it has had an effect because it was a week with a lot of effervescence," Bielsa told reporters after the defeat.

"As for how the situation affected me, I don't ignore what happened, and I know that my authority was affected in some way, but I prepared for the game with the utmost seriousness, and the response I got from the players was the same as I have always had since I started working here.

"It didn't alter the conviction with which the match was prepared and the way the group and the coaching staff worked. The preparation was the same as always."

Uruguay, third in the World Cup Qualifying standings with 15 points from nine matches, next host fifth-placed Ecuador.