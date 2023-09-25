Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Uruguay call up proven performers for Namibia clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Uruguay call up proven performers for Namibia clash

Uruguay call up proven performers for Namibia clash

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Uruguay - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 14, 2023 France's Paul Boudehent in action with Uruguay's Carlos Deus REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

25 Sep 2023 08:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LYON, France : Uruguay number eight Carlos Deus, who scored a try when Los Teros beat Namibia in a warm-up match last month, has been recalled to the starting back row for Wednesday's World Cup meeting between the two sides.

Coach Esteban Meneses made one other change to his pack from the 38-17 loss against Italy for the one Pool A fixture both sides have a genuine chance of winning with Diego Arbelo replacing Ignacio Peculo at tighthead prop.

In the backline, centre Felipe Arcos Perez, who also scored a try against Namibia in the warm-up, will play his first match of the tournament in place of Tomas Inciarte, while Bautista Basso comes in on the right wing for Gaston Mieres.

Nine of the starting team played in the 26-18 win over the southern Africans in Montevideo at the start of August.

Team: 1-Mateo Sanguinetti, 2-German Kessler, 3-Diego Arbelo, 4-Felipe Aliaga, 5-Manuel Leindekar, 6-Manuel Ardao, 7-Santiago Civetta, 8-Carlos Deus, 9-Santiago Arata, 10-Felipe Etcheverry, 11-Nicolas Freitas, 12-Andres Vilaseca (captain), 13-Felipe Arcos Perez, 14-Bautista Basso, 15-Baltazar Amaya

Replacements: 16-Guillermo Pujadas, 17-Facundo Gattas, 18-Reinaldo Piussi, 19-Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 20-Eric Dosantos, 21-Agustin Ormaechea, 22-Felipe Berchesi, 23-Juan Manuel Alonso

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.