Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Uruguay name injured Araujo, Cavani in World Cup squad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Uruguay name injured Araujo, Cavani in World Cup squad

Uruguay name injured Araujo, Cavani in World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Barcelona Press Conference - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 12, 2022 Barcelona´s Ronald Araujo during press conference REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Uruguay name injured Araujo, Cavani in World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Barcelona - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - October 29, 2022 Valencia's Edinson Cavani REUTERS/Pablo Morano
11 Nov 2022 12:24PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 12:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Uruguay have gambled on the recovery of Ronald Araujo in naming the Barcelona defender in their 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, while Valencia striker Edinson Cavani also gets the green light despite a recent injury scare.

Araujo, a linchpin of the Uruguayan defence, underwent thigh surgery after an injury while on national team duty in September and has been making a steady recovery, the country's soccer federation chief said on Thursday.

The inaugural World Cup winners have gone for a mix of youth and experience, including the ageing Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and Cavani in what are almost certain to be their last appearances at soccer's showpiece event.

The 35-year-old Cavani has netted four times in his seven league games for Valencia this season but faces a race against time to recover from an ankle injury with less than two weeks to go before Uruguay's opener with South Korea.

Uruguay, who also meet Portugal and Ghana in Group H, have included Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur in the midfield as well as Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Flamengo among the forwards.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma)

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate)

Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.