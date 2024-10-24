Logo
Sport

Uruguayan fans clash with Rio police before Libertadores semi
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - First leg - Botafogo v Penarol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2024 Penarol fans detained by police after incidents at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach as officers guard them REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - First leg - Botafogo v Penarol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2024 Penarol fans are seen after being detained by police after incidents at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - First leg - Botafogo v Penarol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2024 The remains of a motorcycle after it was set on fire following incidents at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach in which Penarol fans were detained REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - First leg - Botafogo v Penarol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2024 A cleaning employee does his job while a passenger bus is seen after being set on fire following incidents at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach in which Penarol fans were detained REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi Final - First leg - Botafogo v Penarol - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 23, 2024 A handcuffed Penarol fan shows a wound while two police officers guard him after incidents at Recreio dos Bandeirantes beach REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
24 Oct 2024 02:51AM
RIO DE JANEIRO : Hundreds of fans of Uruguayan club Penarol ran riot on the Rio de Janeiro waterfront on Wednesday, setting fire to a bus and vandalizing beach-side kiosks, police said.

The pitched battle lasted more than an hour until riot police armed with batons restored order and arrested at least 200 Uruguayans, Rio Governor Claudio Castro said.

The Uruguayan fans had arrived by bus for Wednesday's South American Libertadores Cup semi-final first leg between their team and Rio's Botafogo club.

According to police, the violence began when a Uruguayan fan was arrested for stealing a cellphone in a bakery in the Recreio Beach area on the west side of the city.

Angry Uruguayan fans moved to the beach, wrecking kiosks, overturning tables and fighting with local residents. They damaged parked cars and set fire to motorbikes.

"Rio is not a place for trouble. I ordered police to arrest them, take them to the police station and then escort them out of Rio. We have already detained more than 200," Castro said on social media.

"We won't allow these criminals come to disrupt the daily lives of residents with such savagery and vandalism," he said.

Penarol fans fought with police on the same beach before a game against Flamengo last month.

In 2019, a Flamengo supporter died in a clash between Penarol and Flamengo fans in Rio.

Source: Reuters

