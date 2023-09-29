Uruguay’s Dosantos to miss New Zealand showdown after ban

Uruguay flanker Eric Dosantos will miss his side's final Rugby World Cup Pool A fixture with New Zealand in Lyon on Oct. 5 after receiving an effective two-match ban for a dangerous tackle in the 36-26 victory over Namibia on Wednesday.

Dosantos was too upright as he clashed heads with Namibia’s Adriaan Booysen in an attempted tackle with five minutes to go and was found guilty by an Independent Judicial Committee on Friday.

World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for head contact is six matches, but the committee applied the maximum 50 per cent reduction due to the player's good disciplinary record.

That was further reduced by one match after Dosantos indicated he would attend a coaching intervention programme. He will miss the fixture against the All Blacks and the quarter-finals of Uruguay’s domestic competition with club side Lobos.

Dosantos is the sixth player to receive a suspension at the World Cup. The highest sanction so far was an effective five games handed to Namibia captain Johan Deysel for his tackle on Antoine Dupont in France’s 96-0 victory in Marseille last week.