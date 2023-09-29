Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Uruguay’s Dosantos to miss New Zealand showdown after ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Uruguay’s Dosantos to miss New Zealand showdown after ban

Uruguay’s Dosantos to miss New Zealand showdown after ban
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - Uruguay v Namibia - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - September 27, 2023 Uruguay's Eric Dosantos is shown a red card by referee Mathieu Raynal REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo
Uruguay’s Dosantos to miss New Zealand showdown after ban
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - Italy v Uruguay - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 20, 2023 Uruguay's Facundo Gattas and Eric Dosantos during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
29 Sep 2023 11:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Uruguay flanker Eric Dosantos will miss his side's final Rugby World Cup Pool A fixture with New Zealand in Lyon on Oct. 5 after receiving an effective two-match ban for a dangerous tackle in the 36-26 victory over Namibia on Wednesday.

Dosantos was too upright as he clashed heads with Namibia’s Adriaan Booysen in an attempted tackle with five minutes to go and was found guilty by an Independent Judicial Committee on Friday.

World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for head contact is six matches, but the committee applied the maximum 50 per cent reduction due to the player's good disciplinary record.

That was further reduced by one match after Dosantos indicated he would attend a coaching intervention programme. He will miss the fixture against the All Blacks and the quarter-finals of Uruguay’s domestic competition with club side Lobos.

Dosantos is the sixth player to receive a suspension at the World Cup. The highest sanction so far was an effective five games handed to Namibia captain Johan Deysel for his tackle on Antoine Dupont in France’s 96-0 victory in Marseille last week.  

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.