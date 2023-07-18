Logo
Sport

Uruguay's Penarol cut jagged line in pitch in protest against VAR
Uruguay's Penarol cut jagged line in pitch in protest against VAR

18 Jul 2023 07:02AM
Uruguay's Penarol played Sunday's first division match against Boston River with a jagged line cut into their pitch, in protest at having two goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at another game earlier this month.

Ground staff cut the line across one of the penalty areas to illustrate the club's anger at losing 1-0 to Danubio nine days ago after the VAR struck off their two goals.

"We made a cut to disguise the lines drawn against Penarol with the VAR," club president Ignacio Ruglio told a local television programme, accusing the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and referees of targeting Penarol.

Penarol, who won 2-1 on Sunday, have withdrawn all of their officials from AUF bodies and called for the members of the Referees Commission to be removed.

Source: Reuters

