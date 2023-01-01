Logo
Uruguay's Suarez joins Brazilian club Gremio
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - Ghana v Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Uruguay's Luis Suarez in action REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

01 Jan 2023 01:04AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 01:31AM)
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will join Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer on a two-year contract until the end of 2024, the club announced on Saturday (Dec 31).

Suarez bid farewell to his boyhood club Nacional in October after three months in which he scored eight goals in 16 games and won the Uruguayan championship.

Previously the 35-year-old enjoyed success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Suarez joins the Porto Alegre-based Gremio after spending Christmas in Rosario, Argentina with Lionel Messi.

Gremio will kick off 2023 by playing in the Recopa Gaucha Super Cup against Sao Luiz on Jan 17.

Source: Reuters

