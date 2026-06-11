US battle Paraguay in pressure-packed World Cup opener

LOS ANGELES, June 10 : The United States will be under pressure to launch their World Cup campaign with a victory when they host underdogs Paraguay on Friday, and anything less is likely to raise concerns about the tournament co-hosts' prospects.

The U.S., at 17th, are the highest-ranked team in Group D, while Paraguay are 41st among the tournament's 48 teams and the lowest-ranked side in a group which also includes Australia and Turkey.

The U.S. are on a three-match winning streak against the South Americans, including a 2-1 friendly victory in November. The teams met in the first World Cup in 1930 in a match won by the U.S.

Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood will be rocking when the teams take the field and the home side will look to shake off the nerves by scoring early with a formidable attack featuring Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun.

Defence is their weakness and inexperienced goalkeeper Matt Freese may have to work hard. The U.S. have only had one clean sheet in their last 13 games, and have conceded 11 goals in their past four matches.

PARAGUAY'S STOUT DEFENCE

As co-hosts, the U.S. did not have to qualify for the tournament while Paraguay had to come through the demanding CONMEBOL section, finishing last of the six automatic qualifiers in South America.

"La Albirroja" are returning to the World Cup for the first time since losing to eventual champions Spain in the 2010 quarter-finals.

Paraguay are in many ways the opposite of the U.S., with a physical backline that will try to slow the U.S. attack but an offence that struggles to score, notching 14 goals in 18 games during World Cup qualifying.

Paraguay will also be without their main forward Julio Enciso, who will miss the opener with a thigh injury.

Paraguay will look to midfielder Diego Gomez to create chances and unleash dangerous shots from distance.

The team will also hope the 23-year-old is fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered in April.

Cobi Jones, who played in three World Cups for the U.S., said that while the U.S. getting the win was not completely necessary in an expanded tournament where only 16 of the 48 teams will be eliminated during the group stage, he said it would be critical in helping build confidence.

"That's how you want to start off," Jones told Reuters in LA on Tuesday.

"It's not the be all and end all, but getting three points at the beginning really helps your chances and establishes you as the leaders of the group."