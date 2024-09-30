US beat Internationals to secure 10th consecutive Presidents Cup

:Keegan Bradley secured the Presidents Cup for the United States on Sunday when he clinched a point in his match against the International Team's Kim Si-woo that lifted his team to the 15-1/2 target needed to retain the trophy in Montreal.

It was the 10th consecutive Presidents Cup triumph for the Americans, who boast an all-time record of 13-1-1 in the biennial match play event against a line-up of international players from outside Europe.

The U.S. needed 4-1/2 points from 12 singles matches and wins for Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay along with a half-point from Sam Burns set the stage for U.S. Ryder Cup captain Bradley, who beat Kim 1-up with five other matches on the course.

Bradley, who this week made his first team event appearance in 10 years, missed putts to clinch the Presidents Cup over the closing holes but got the decisive point when Kim missed an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-four 18th.