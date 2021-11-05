Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

US calls on China to not limit journalists' freedom at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

US calls on China to not limit journalists' freedom at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

US calls on China to not limit journalists' freedom at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Participants transfer the Olympic flame from a cauldron at the ceremony to welcome the flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, on Oct 20, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

05 Nov 2021 03:14AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 03:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday urged China not to restrict access and movement for journalists reporting on next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China this week said it was concerned about a lack of transparency from the games' organizers.

"We urge PRC officials not to limit freedom of movement and access for journalists and to ensure that they remain safe and able to report freely, including at the Olympic and the Paralympic Games," Price said at a regular press briefing.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us