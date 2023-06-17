Logo
US captain Sauerbrunn to miss World Cup after injury - The Athletic
US captain Sauerbrunn to miss World Cup after injury - The Athletic

FILE PHOTO: Sep 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; United States defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) kicks the ball against Paraguay during an international friendly soccer match at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

17 Jun 2023 05:44AM
NEW YORK : United States captain and veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn will not be included in the squad for the Women's World Cup due to a foot injury she suffered in April, the Athletic reported on Friday.

Sauerbrunn is one of several injured American players to miss the tournament, which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, after attacker Mallory Swanson went down with a knee injury in April.

Midfield stalwarts Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario are also sidelined for the holders.

Sauerbrunn, 38, is one of the team's longest standing players with 216 international appearances. She helped the Americans to two World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Her last international appearance was a friendly against Ireland in April.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski is set to announce his 23-player squad imminently and reports said he informed players on Thursday of whether he planned to include them.

Source: Reuters

