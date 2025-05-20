US centre Kelter receives three-match ban for stamping on head

United States women's centre Alev Kelter was handed a lenient three-match suspension on Tuesday after receiving a red card for stamping on the head of Australia's Georgina Friedrichs during Saturday's Pacific Four Series clash in Canberra.

The Wallaroos claimed their first win 27-19 over the U.S. on home soil, with the match soured by Kelter's actions. Kelter was shown a straight red for repeatedly stomping on the head of Friedrichs, who was trying to complete a tackle.

The 34-year-old accepted that she had committed an act of foul play and that the referee's decision to award a red card was correct.

"The independent Disciplinary Committee determined that full mitigation was appropriate, resulting in a final sanction of three matches to be applied," World Rugby said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"On careful review of the footage, and considering the player's evidence and submission, the Committee found that the player was not deliberately targeting the head of the Australian player, but rather was reckless in her actions (as she accepted)."

Kelter has the right to appeal the ban within 48 hours. However, it is on the low end of potential sanction, with mid-range reckless or dangerous play resulting in at least six-match bans up to a maximum of 52 matches.

Australian media had expected a much longer ban for Paris Games bronze medallist Kelter, with some describing her actions as 'thuggery,' while others speculated she could miss part of the Women's Rugby World Cup later this year in England.

Kelter will miss the U.S.'s next Pacific Four Series match against New Zealand and two Women's Elite Rugby matches for her club Bay Breakers on June 7 and 14.