US coach Pochettino bets on youth for upcoming friendlies

Sept 17 : US coach Mauricio Pochettino is betting on youth for the nation's upcoming friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, with Christian Pulisic among the big names absent from the 28-man squad unveiled on Thursday.

Pochettino is beginning a new chapter with the team after agreeing to lead them through to the 2030 World Cup earlier this year. He has called up 13 uncapped players alongside veterans for the country's first matches since this summer's World Cup, where they bowed out in the round of 16 on home soil.

Striker Folarin Balogun was also left out of the squad along with talisman Pulisic, who recently returned to play for AC Milan after sustaining a bone bruise and microfracture in his lower leg during the World Cup.

"I think the 28 players that are going to be involved in these four games, for different circumstances, are the best players that we want to see and want to play and want to work. And that's it," the Argentine manager told reporters on a media call about the decision to omit Pulisic.

Headlining the roster is 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who has impressed with the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer this season. He has scored six goals and provided 11 assists in 23 regular-season games.

"I think he deserves all the prizes and he deserves to be with us and it's going to be a great opportunity for us to know him," said Pochettino, adding that the goal is to help the teenager grow and evolve.

As the US embarks on a new cycle, with the 2027 Gold Cup, 2028 Olympics and 2030 World Cup all coming up in the next four years, Pochettino said he is approaching squad selection differently.

"It's about opportunity, give the opportunity and take the opportunity," he said. "And now it's a great opportunity for everyone that is going to be involved to keep their place. And that is the mentality that we want to bring in this process, in these four years."

"Everyone says, 'Oh, that (player) needs to be here because in the past performance he scored a goal'. No, no. Now it's a fresh start, it's a new start," he added.

"Of course, all have the door open. But now it's not what I did in the past... Now it's about today. Football is about today, soccer is about today. And that is the way that we want to build that process and that cycle."

The US will face Peru on September 26 in Orlando before taking on Chile in St. Louis, Missouri on September 29. They will then play Mexico in Glendale, Arizona on October 3 before hosting Canada in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 6.